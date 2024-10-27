Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Heavy Airstrikes Intensify

In a significant escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes targeted Jabalia in northern Gaza on Sunday morning, resulting in multiple casualties, according to Palestinian medics. The offensive is part of Israel's effort to eliminate Hamas fighters who have regrouped in the region.

The Israeli military claims to have neutralized over 40 militants in the Jabalia area in the past day, while also dismantling infrastructure and seizing military equipment. Additionally, a 'terrorist cell' was reportedly taken down during operations in central Gaza.

The ongoing airstrikes have severely impacted Gaza's healthcare system, hampering medical teams' efforts to assist those affected. Officials report that the bombardment has crippled emergency services, with operations halted after personnel were targeted. The conflict has claimed thousands of lives on both sides since its escalation in October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)