Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Heavy Airstrikes Intensify

Israeli airstrikes in Jabalia, northern Gaza, have intensified, killing and wounding numerous individuals, according to Palestinian medics. The strikes are part of a broader offensive against Hamas, aiming to dismantle militant infrastructure. The healthcare system in Gaza faces significant challenges amid the ongoing conflict, affecting crucial emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes targeted Jabalia in northern Gaza on Sunday morning, resulting in multiple casualties, according to Palestinian medics. The offensive is part of Israel's effort to eliminate Hamas fighters who have regrouped in the region.

The Israeli military claims to have neutralized over 40 militants in the Jabalia area in the past day, while also dismantling infrastructure and seizing military equipment. Additionally, a 'terrorist cell' was reportedly taken down during operations in central Gaza.

The ongoing airstrikes have severely impacted Gaza's healthcare system, hampering medical teams' efforts to assist those affected. Officials report that the bombardment has crippled emergency services, with operations halted after personnel were targeted. The conflict has claimed thousands of lives on both sides since its escalation in October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

