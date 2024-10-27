Delhi's Air Quality: Political Blame Game Amid Severe Pollution

The intensifying smog in Delhi has sparked a political confrontation between the BJP and AAP, as air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' levels on Sunday. The Central Pollution Control Board reported an alarming rise in the Air Quality Index (AQI), marking a concerning health threat to the city's residents.

BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, criticized the AAP government, accusing it of complete ineffectiveness in addressing the pollution crisis. Gupta highlighted that key areas like ITO and Anand Vihar recorded AQIs of 361 and 405, respectively, indicating severe pollution threats.

In retaliation, AAP urged BJP-controlled state governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to implement measures against stubble burning and industrial pollution. With schoolchildren affected and mandatory masks for attendees, the call for collaborative action is imperative as local measures prove insufficient against the mounting crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)