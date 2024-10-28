A Sustainable Solution to Urban Heat: Balancing Health, Equity, and Resilience

The World Bank, in collaboration with the Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements (KRIHS), presents an urgent call to action in its report emphasizing the escalating risks of extreme heat in urban areas. As global warming accelerates, urban environments face unique challenges due to the urban heat island (UHI) effect, which traps heat, intensifying temperatures in cities compared to surrounding rural areas. Currently, over 1.7 billion people in urban settings endure extreme temperatures, which are set to increase, threatening health, productivity, and economic stability. Vulnerable populations, including the elderly, outdoor workers, and residents in densely populated areas with limited green spaces, are especially affected. By 2050, these heat effects could reduce cities' GDP, impacting economic productivity. The International Labour Organization projects that labor productivity losses will continue to rise as workers face worsening conditions, particularly in areas without adequate shade or cooling measures. Urban heat is linked to numerous adverse health effects, including increased hospitalizations for respiratory and cardiovascular issues, mental health challenges, and higher overall mortality rates. Rising temperatures exacerbate inequalities as poorer, densely populated neighborhoods experience heightened exposure due to limited ventilation and fewer green spaces. The report suggests a multifaceted approach to address this, focusing on the World Bank’s “TIP” framework of targeted, integrated, and prepared actions.

Protecting the Most Vulnerable with Targeted Measures

Targeted actions involve measures that address the needs of specific vulnerable populations. For instance, cities are increasingly establishing cooling shelters, public areas where individuals at risk of heat-related health issues, like the elderly, can find respite during heatwaves. These shelters, set up in public buildings such as schools and libraries, offer a lifeline for those without access to air conditioning. Regulations protecting outdoor workers have also been implemented in places like Qatar, where laws prevent labor during peak midday hours, and in Korea, which has a comprehensive heat-response strategy that includes measures like regular welfare checks on the elderly and cooling zones in high-risk neighborhoods.

Innovative Urban Planning for a Cooler Future

Integrated actions are designed to combat urban heat through broader city planning and urban design improvements. Many cities are experimenting with building codes and design standards that emphasize ventilation and shading. For example, Hong Kong’s urban planning guidelines incorporate breezeways to improve airflow, while Singapore has an extensive network of covered walkways to protect pedestrians from direct sunlight. In Colombia, the city of Medellin has invested in “green corridors” that connect parks and other green spaces, lowering local temperatures by promoting airflow and vegetation cover. Similarly, Korea’s major cities have integrated green infrastructure in their urban development, as seen in Busan’s large-scale initiatives like the Urban Wind Path Forest Project, which enhances airflow by establishing green belts that cool the city. The report highlights how such strategies are essential for addressing urban heat over the long term and providing co-benefits, such as improved air quality, biodiversity conservation, and even mental well-being from enhanced greenery.

Building a Resilient Framework through Preparedness

Preparedness actions are crucial to creating resilient cities that can anticipate and respond to extreme heat events. Several countries, including Canada and Korea, have established advanced early warning systems and heat action plans. For instance, Toronto’s 2023 Heat Relief Strategy coordinates responses across various institutions, from public health to housing, ensuring that all city departments are equipped to handle extreme heat. Korea has also set up an innovative web-based tool, VESTAP, which assesses heat vulnerability across multiple factors like health, agriculture, and water, helping cities allocate resources efficiently. Additionally, many cities are deploying heat officers, officials dedicated to addressing urban heat through community engagement, infrastructure planning, and resource management. These officers work to raise awareness about heat risks, introduce cooling measures, and promote resilience planning across city departments. The report underscores that integrating these early warning systems, monitoring capabilities, and preparedness plans at every level of city governance will be essential for addressing extreme heat and minimizing its impacts on urban populations.

World Bank’s Expanding Urban Heat Agenda

The World Bank’s portfolio review reveals a growing emphasis on climate resilience, especially in response to increasing urban heat risks. Most investments reviewed, however, fall under the “heat-potential” category, meaning they indirectly address urban heat through features like green infrastructure or energy-efficient buildings but lack a specific focus on UHI reduction or heat mitigation. Still, some projects showcase effective, direct intervention strategies. In Türkiye, recent projects address UHI directly, integrating energy-efficient materials in building construction and prioritizing green infrastructure. In African and South Asian regions, cities have also invested in greening measures to counter heat risks, including park development and reflective surface installations. Yet, the report suggests there is still significant potential to expand targeted and prepared investments in urban planning projects, especially those emphasizing long-term heat reduction and preparedness against extreme temperatures. The report offers a range of recommendations to guide future investments, such as increasing the use of cooling materials, expanding shade and green spaces in urban centers, and establishing specialized programs to protect vulnerable groups, especially in areas heavily affected by UHI effects.

Ensuring Sustainable Heat Solutions for Urban Resilience

The report concludes by highlighting the urgent need for cities to adopt an integrated approach to urban heat, combining targeted cooling efforts, robust city planning, and comprehensive preparedness systems. It emphasizes that current and future World Bank projects must align with climate adaptation goals, focusing on heat resilience to protect both health and economic stability in urban areas. By building on successful interventions and promoting knowledge-sharing across regions, the World Bank and its partners can support cities in addressing the escalating urban heat crisis, enhancing resilience, and ensuring the sustainability of urban environments amid intensifying climate pressures.