Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Defences Foil Overnight Drone Assault

In a recent overnight assault, Ukraine managed to intercept 66 out of 100 drones deployed by Russia, according to Kyiv's air force. The remaining drones experienced locational losses, yet some successfully hit civilian infrastructure, highlighting ongoing dangers in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:41 IST
Ukrainian Air Defences Foil Overnight Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In an assertive move, Ukraine's air force reported on Monday that 66 out of 100 attack drones launched by Russia were intercepted overnight.

Despite the success, 24 drones were "locationally lost" with several managing to hit civilian infrastructure.

This incident underscores the persistent threats facing the region during the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024