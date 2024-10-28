Ukrainian Air Defences Foil Overnight Drone Assault
In a recent overnight assault, Ukraine managed to intercept 66 out of 100 drones deployed by Russia, according to Kyiv's air force. The remaining drones experienced locational losses, yet some successfully hit civilian infrastructure, highlighting ongoing dangers in the region.
In an assertive move, Ukraine's air force reported on Monday that 66 out of 100 attack drones launched by Russia were intercepted overnight.
Despite the success, 24 drones were "locationally lost" with several managing to hit civilian infrastructure.
This incident underscores the persistent threats facing the region during the ongoing conflict.
