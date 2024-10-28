Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Electrocution During Diwali Preparations in Chhattisgarh

Three individuals, including two minors, died and one was injured by electrocution while hanging Diwali lights in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district. They accidentally touched a live wire with a ladder. The victims were taken to a nearby health center, where three were pronounced dead. A case has been registered.

Updated: 28-10-2024 20:00 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district as three individuals, including two minors, were electrocuted while decorating for Diwali. The unfortunate accident occurred when their iron ladder came into contact with a live wire.

The event happened near a petrol pump in the jurisdiction of the Sargaon police station while the victims were immersed in festive preparations. According to initial reports, the ladder being used for hanging decorative lights hit an overhead electrical line, leading to this catastrophic event.

The victims suffered severe burns and were taken to the Sargaon community health center, where three were declared dead. The only survivor, Shiva Pandey, was transferred to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings to investigate the mishap further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

