Tragedy Strikes: Electrocution During Diwali Preparations in Chhattisgarh

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district as three individuals, including two minors, were electrocuted while decorating for Diwali. The unfortunate accident occurred when their iron ladder came into contact with a live wire.

The event happened near a petrol pump in the jurisdiction of the Sargaon police station while the victims were immersed in festive preparations. According to initial reports, the ladder being used for hanging decorative lights hit an overhead electrical line, leading to this catastrophic event.

The victims suffered severe burns and were taken to the Sargaon community health center, where three were declared dead. The only survivor, Shiva Pandey, was transferred to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings to investigate the mishap further.

