Spain's Devastating Floods: A Wake-up Call

The death toll from the catastrophic flash floods in eastern Spain rose above 155 on Thursday, as rescue teams continue their search for those still missing in what could become Europe's deadliest storm-related disaster in over fifty years.

Authorities have yet to disclose how many remain unaccounted for, but this marks Spain's worst flood-related tragedy in modern times. Experts have attributed the intensifying frequency and severity of such events to climate change.

Residents and politicians criticized the government's slow response in warning residents. Mayor Maria Jose Catala confirmed that victims, including a local police officer, were found trapped on the city's outskirts. Many roads and infrastructures remain damaged, impacting rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)