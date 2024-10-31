Spain's Devastating Floods: A Wake-up Call
Eastern Spain has suffered devastating flash floods, leaving over 155 dead and marking one of Europe's worst storm-related disasters in decades. The tragedy, influenced by human-driven climate change, has sparked criticism over the Spanish government's response and highlighted the need for enhanced public awareness and infrastructure resilience.
The death toll from the catastrophic flash floods in eastern Spain rose above 155 on Thursday, as rescue teams continue their search for those still missing in what could become Europe's deadliest storm-related disaster in over fifty years.
Authorities have yet to disclose how many remain unaccounted for, but this marks Spain's worst flood-related tragedy in modern times. Experts have attributed the intensifying frequency and severity of such events to climate change.
Residents and politicians criticized the government's slow response in warning residents. Mayor Maria Jose Catala confirmed that victims, including a local police officer, were found trapped on the city's outskirts. Many roads and infrastructures remain damaged, impacting rescue efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
