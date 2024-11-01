Left Menu

Diwali Celebrations Ignite Air Quality Concerns in Punjab and Haryana

On Diwali night, several regions in Haryana and Punjab experienced 'poor' or 'very poor' air quality index (AQI) levels. Celebrations continued with enthusiasm, despite restrictions allowing only 'green crackers'. Many areas recorded AQI figures above 200, indicating significant air quality challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:11 IST
On Thursday night, as festivities unfolded, Gurugram noted an AQI of 322, while other parts of Haryana reported similar worrying numbers, leading to concerns amidst the celebrations.

Despite guidelines permitting only 'green crackers', many revelers in Chandigarh violated the time restrictions, exacerbating air quality woes. Authorities maintain that only environmentally friendly crackers will be condoned, citing health and environmental impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

