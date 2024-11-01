Diwali Celebrations Ignite Air Quality Concerns in Punjab and Haryana
On Diwali night, several regions in Haryana and Punjab experienced 'poor' or 'very poor' air quality index (AQI) levels. Celebrations continued with enthusiasm, despite restrictions allowing only 'green crackers'. Many areas recorded AQI figures above 200, indicating significant air quality challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Diwali night saw regions in Haryana and Punjab grappling with substantial air quality issues, as several areas recorded AQI levels in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories.
On Thursday night, as festivities unfolded, Gurugram noted an AQI of 322, while other parts of Haryana reported similar worrying numbers, leading to concerns amidst the celebrations.
Despite guidelines permitting only 'green crackers', many revelers in Chandigarh violated the time restrictions, exacerbating air quality woes. Authorities maintain that only environmentally friendly crackers will be condoned, citing health and environmental impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dolphins and Microplastics: A Deep Dive into Ocean Pollution
Delhi Takes Action Against Rising Winter Pollution
Delhi Launches Dust Pollution Control Portal for Construction Compliance
Delhi's Urgent Action Plan Against Winter Pollution
Nitin Gadkari Highlights Biofuels as Key to Reducing Fossil Fuel Imports and Pollution