Diwali Celebrations Ignite Air Quality Concerns in Punjab and Haryana

Diwali night saw regions in Haryana and Punjab grappling with substantial air quality issues, as several areas recorded AQI levels in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories.

On Thursday night, as festivities unfolded, Gurugram noted an AQI of 322, while other parts of Haryana reported similar worrying numbers, leading to concerns amidst the celebrations.

Despite guidelines permitting only 'green crackers', many revelers in Chandigarh violated the time restrictions, exacerbating air quality woes. Authorities maintain that only environmentally friendly crackers will be condoned, citing health and environmental impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)