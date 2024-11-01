India Sets Ambitious Biodiversity Protection Goals with NBSAP Update
India's updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan outlines goals to protect 30% of its land and water by 2030. The plan aligns with global efforts and prioritizes conservation themes addressing threats, sustainable management, and integrated biodiversity objectives. Significant financial commitment highlights India's dedication to biodiversity preservation.
- Country:
- India
India has unveiled its revised National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), aiming to protect at least 30% of its terrestrial, inland water, and coastal and marine environments by 2030. This aligns with the global biodiversity targets set under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.
Highlighted at the 16th UN Biodiversity Conference in Colombia, the updated action plan comprises 23 national targets corresponding to the global framework. These objectives focus on reducing biodiversity threats, ensuring sustainable use and benefit-sharing, and fostering integrated development that incorporates biodiversity considerations.
India, a megadiverse nation, has committed extensive resources, projected to reach an annual average of Rs 81,664.88 crore, towards conservation efforts. The comprehensive strategy not only reinforces conservation but also emphasizes community roles, sustainable resources management, and the mitigation of ecosystem degradation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unearthing Hidden Ecosystems: A Groundbreaking Discovery Under the Pacific
Google Collaborates with Indian Organizations to Propel AI-Driven Solutions in Healthcare and Sustainability
United Heat Transfer Limited Announces IPO to Elevate Sustainability Initiatives
Hindustan Zinc Surges with Record Profits and Sustainability Moves
Unlocking Growth: How Productivity and Sustainability Combat Poverty