India Sets Ambitious Biodiversity Protection Goals with NBSAP Update

India has unveiled its revised National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), aiming to protect at least 30% of its terrestrial, inland water, and coastal and marine environments by 2030. This aligns with the global biodiversity targets set under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Highlighted at the 16th UN Biodiversity Conference in Colombia, the updated action plan comprises 23 national targets corresponding to the global framework. These objectives focus on reducing biodiversity threats, ensuring sustainable use and benefit-sharing, and fostering integrated development that incorporates biodiversity considerations.

India, a megadiverse nation, has committed extensive resources, projected to reach an annual average of Rs 81,664.88 crore, towards conservation efforts. The comprehensive strategy not only reinforces conservation but also emphasizes community roles, sustainable resources management, and the mitigation of ecosystem degradation.

