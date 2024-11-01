Left Menu

Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality: Winds to the Rescue

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category after Diwali, aided by favorable winds that cleared pollutants despite rampant firecracker use. The AQI improved slightly, though pollution spikes are predicted due to unfavourable weather conditions. Firecracker bans were poorly enforced, and Delhi registered a 13-year high in fire-related incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:09 IST
The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday following the Diwali celebrations, as persistently high firecracker use contributed to pollution levels. However, above-normal temperatures and favorable winds helped disperse some pollutants, preventing the situation from reaching 'severe' levels.

A thick haze enveloped the national capital, with residents largely ignoring the city's prohibition on firecrackers. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 362 early in the morning, before slightly improving to 339 by 4 p.m. according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Despite efforts from the Delhi government to curb firecracker use, gaps in enforcement and easy access to firecrackers in adjacent regions allowed for widespread non-compliance. The city also reported a sharp increase in fire-related incidents and burn injuries. Environmental experts predict that pollution levels may rise in the coming days due to changing weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

