Inferno in Andheri: Slum Blaze Sparks Urgent Response

A significant fire erupted in a slum in Andheri East, Mumbai, prompting an immediate response by fire brigade teams. The blaze, believed to have originated in a godown, is under control with no casualties reported as of yet, according to local civic officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire erupted in the suburban Andheri area of Mumbai on Friday evening, according to a local civic official.

Responding promptly to the alert at around 8 pm, fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene in Bhangarwadi, Andheri East, reported the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

The fire is suspected to have originated from a godown within the slum. Dousing operations continue with no reports of casualties thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

