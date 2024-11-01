Inferno in Andheri: Slum Blaze Sparks Urgent Response

A fire erupted in the suburban Andheri area of Mumbai on Friday evening, according to a local civic official.

Responding promptly to the alert at around 8 pm, fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene in Bhangarwadi, Andheri East, reported the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

The fire is suspected to have originated from a godown within the slum. Dousing operations continue with no reports of casualties thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)