Wild Elephants Trigger Tragedy at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

In Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, a tragic encounter with wild elephants resulted in the death of an elderly man. Meanwhile, 10 elephants have mysteriously died in the reserve this week. The incident highlights the tension between wildlife and local communities within the region.

An elderly man was tragically killed by wild elephants near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Saturday, following a series of elephant deaths in the area. The victim was identified as Ramratan Yadav, who was reportedly trampled to death outside the reserve's buffer zone early in the morning.

Earlier in the week, ten elephants were found dead in the reserve, raising concerns over unusual wildlife behavior and the dangers faced by local communities. Only three elephants out of the original herd of thirteen remain alive, with their movements now being closely monitored by officials.

The Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve spans Umaria and Katni districts, and this incident underscores the complex dynamics between humans and wildlife in this region, prompting further investigation and vigilance among forest officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

