Blazing Diwali: Pune's Firefighters Battle 35 Incidents on Lakshmi Puja Day

Pune city witnessed 35 fire incidents during Diwali's Lakshmi Puja day. The Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department reported no injuries, while fire tenders and rescue vans were ready and deployed. Incidents occurred in multiple localities, with potential for increased numbers as festivities continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-11-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pune faced a challenging Diwali with as many as 35 fire incidents reported across the city on Lakshmi Puja day, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department confirmed these fires occurred between 7 pm on Friday and 7 am on Saturday. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. The department emphasized its readiness with fire tenders, foam engines, rescue vans, and other emergency vehicles on standby.

Incidents were reported in various localities including Shivane, Laxmi Road, and Tilak Road, among others. Officials caution that the number of incidents could escalate as Diwali celebrations conclude on Sunday.

