Blazing Diwali: Pune's Firefighters Battle 35 Incidents on Lakshmi Puja Day

Pune faced a challenging Diwali with as many as 35 fire incidents reported across the city on Lakshmi Puja day, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department confirmed these fires occurred between 7 pm on Friday and 7 am on Saturday. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. The department emphasized its readiness with fire tenders, foam engines, rescue vans, and other emergency vehicles on standby.

Incidents were reported in various localities including Shivane, Laxmi Road, and Tilak Road, among others. Officials caution that the number of incidents could escalate as Diwali celebrations conclude on Sunday.

