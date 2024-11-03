Left Menu

New Snake Discoveries Highlight Dudhwa National Park's Rich Biodiversity

Two rare snake species, the Painted Keelback and the brown vine snake, have been discovered in Dudhwa National Park, highlighting its ecological richness. These finds mark the first sightings in over a century and add to the park's biodiversity records, underscoring the importance of conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The discovery of two rare snake species has spotlighted the ecological richness of Dudhwa National Park, exciting conservationists and researchers. Among the recent findings are the Painted Keelback, last recorded in Uttar Pradesh over a century ago, and a brown vine snake, never before seen in the park.

Biologists Vipin Kapoor Sainy and Apoorv Gupta discovered a Painted Keelback near Nakauva nullah, marking its first documented sighting in 117 years. Although found dead, likely trampled by wild elephants, its identification significantly contributes to local biodiversity records.

The brown vine snake, a mildly venomous species with a unique brown morph, was discovered by Sainy months earlier while collecting deer pellet samples. Confirmed by WWF-India expert Rohit Ravi, this marked its first official documentation in Dudhwa, highlighting the park as a thriving hub of new wildlife records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

