Rising Risks: Himalayan Glacial Lakes Unveil Climate's Toll

A government report highlights the alarming expansion of glacial lakes in the Himalayan region by 10.81%, mainly due to climate change. The Central Water Commission (CWC) identifies high-risk areas and underscores the importance of monitoring and international cooperation to mitigate potential risks from glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:22 IST
A recent government report reveals a worrying increase in the area of glacial lakes throughout the Himalayan region, which expanded by 10.81% from 2011 to 2024. This growth signals heightened risks of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), attributed to climate change impacts.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) report notes a significant 33.7% expansion in glacial lakes within India, raising alarm bells for potential disasters. High-risk areas have been identified, especially in regions like Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The report emphasizes the necessity of rigorous monitoring and enhanced disaster preparedness.

International cooperation is deemed crucial as transboundary risks posed by glacial lake expansions can affect neighboring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, and China. The CWC advocates for joint monitoring efforts and advanced satellite technology use to ensure timely risk management and intervention.

