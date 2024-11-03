Royal Visit Sparks Outrage Amid Valencia's Flood Disaster

Amid rising tensions in Valencia's flood-stricken suburb of Paiporta, Spanish King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faced furious residents during their Sunday visit. The community, grappling with last week's devastating floods, voiced anger over delayed alerts and emergency responses, with some resorting to mud-slinging at the officials.

Expressing grievances, a young man confronted the king, lamenting the known risks that went unaddressed. While Felipe stayed to engage with the aggrieved populace, Prime Minister Sanchez made a swift exit. Despite the chaos, the royal couple offered consolation—a gesture met with mixed reactions amidst chants labeling them 'murderers.'

As the regional and central governments exchange blame over alert responsibilities, Spain conducts a massive relief operation. The floods claimed over 217 lives, predominantly in Valencia. This disaster, exacerbated by climate change, is Europe's deadliest single-country flood event since 1967 in Portugal, drawing attention to global climate concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)