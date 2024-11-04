From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

A report developed by the Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), serves as a critical examination of how interconnected challenges of climate change, peace, and security disproportionately affect youth. It advocates for an inclusive, youth-centered approach to address these issues. In the context of increasing global climate instability, the report asserts that young people, especially those in conflict-affected and climate-vulnerable regions, are uniquely impacted by climate hazards and insecurity. Youth are often treated as vulnerable, but the report suggests shifting this perspective to one that recognizes youth as potential agents of change who can actively contribute to climate resilience and security efforts. The Youth, Peace, and Security (YPS) and Climate, Peace, and Security (CPS) agendas, as outlined by the institutions, represent a shift toward inclusive and preventive approaches in the global peace and security systems. This shift is vital given that nearly half of the world's youth live in regions with high levels of violent conflict, and one billion young people reside in less developed areas, with 250 million in the least developed countries where climate impacts are particularly acute. The report points out that youth populations are substantial in these regions, and combined climate and conflict risks disproportionately affect them. Notably, the overlap of high climate exposure, political instability, and significant youth populations in areas like the Sahel, Horn of Africa, and Central Africa creates a unique set of security risks for younger generations. These young people are particularly susceptible to challenges like forced migration, economic insecurity, and a lack of political agency, making them among the most vulnerable to climate-induced instability.

Rising Above a Vulnerability Narrative

A key argument is that youth-led climate action, though often innovative and impactful, is inadequately recognized or integrated into broader security strategies. Youth are seen as a passive, at-risk group rather than active agents in mitigating climate risks. Yet, the report emphasizes that young people are taking significant steps in addressing these issues locally and globally. Through projects like mangrove restoration in Colombia and tree-planting initiatives in Somalia, youth have effectively addressed climate-related security risks in ways that directly benefit their communities and the environment. Initiatives led by young people often have a multi-layered impact, helping not only in climate mitigation but also in building resilience and fostering peace among communities. For instance, youth-led reforestation efforts in conflict zones have helped reduce environmental stressors that lead to resource-related conflicts and promote cross-community collaboration. The report illustrates how young people have also led advocacy efforts, including legal actions like the Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change (PISFCC), which brought the issue of climate-related security to the International Court of Justice. These examples highlight how youth are not only affected by climate risks but are also actively driving change and pushing for climate justice on various platforms.

Challenges to Amplifying Youth Impact

However, the report emphasizes that youth contributions are often under-resourced and lack institutional support, which hinders their effectiveness and scalability. Despite being some of the most affected by climate-related instability, young people remain largely excluded from decision-making spaces. Youth-led organizations often struggle to access the resources needed to scale their initiatives, with many organizations operating on minimal budgets. This lack of resources is compounded by barriers that prevent youth from fully participating in policy discussions or accessing support systems that could amplify their impact. The report notes that political barriers and funding structures often limit youth participation and reinforce power imbalances that sideline their contributions, particularly in conflict-prone and climate-vulnerable areas. Without adequate support, the transformative potential of youth-led climate and peace initiatives remains limited, despite the commitment and innovation displayed by young people in responding to their challenging environments.

Building an Integrated Policy Approach

The guidance note calls for a more integrated policy approach where youth, climate, and security strategies align to create mutually reinforcing outcomes. Recognizing the positive role of young people in climate adaptation and security, the report suggests that integrating a youth lens into the CPS framework can reveal unique insights and open pathways for preventive action. By fostering collaboration between climate scientists, security experts, and youth-led organizations, the report suggests that climate-related security risks could be better managed, leading to a more inclusive and resilient policy landscape. Institutionalizing these integrated approaches could further strengthen the capacities of youth to drive climate resilience and stability within their communities. Additionally, the report encourages governments to support youth leadership and collaboration across all sectors, highlighting the need for youth representation in climate negotiations and security forums. By addressing structural barriers to youth inclusion and prioritizing funding and resources for youth-led initiatives, this integrated approach could result in significant co-benefits for both climate resilience and conflict prevention.

Youth as Essential Partners in Global Resilience

Ultimately, the report emphasizes that youth, particularly those in fragile and climate-sensitive regions, are central to addressing the escalating challenges of climate change and security. By shifting the focus from youth vulnerability to youth agency, the FBA, UNDP, and SIPRI aim to elevate youth contributions to a new level of strategic importance within the global peace and security agenda. The guidance note underscores that meaningful youth engagement in decision-making is essential for developing sustainable solutions to the complex climate-security nexus, and it provides a framework for policymakers to capitalize on the energy, innovation, and unique perspectives of young people in securing a more peaceful and resilient future.