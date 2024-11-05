Left Menu

Tragedy in Gujarat: Lioness Attack Claims Young Girl's Life

In Gujarat's Amreli district, a seven-year-old girl was tragically killed by a lioness during her return from a farm. This follows a recent similar incident in nearby Jafrabad. Forest officials have captured the lioness responsible, sparking concerns about wildlife-human conflicts in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:05 IST
Tragedy in Gujarat: Lioness Attack Claims Young Girl's Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Amreli district as a seven-year-old girl lost her life to a lioness attack, officials reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, prompting forest department personnel to swiftly capture the lioness by early Tuesday, according to Range Forest Officer GL Vaghela.

The girl's death marks the second lioness attack in the region within two weeks, raising alarms about rising wildlife-human conflicts in Jafrabad taluka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

