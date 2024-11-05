Tragedy in Gujarat: Lioness Attack Claims Young Girl's Life
In Gujarat's Amreli district, a seven-year-old girl was tragically killed by a lioness during her return from a farm. This follows a recent similar incident in nearby Jafrabad. Forest officials have captured the lioness responsible, sparking concerns about wildlife-human conflicts in the area.
A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Amreli district as a seven-year-old girl lost her life to a lioness attack, officials reported on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Monday evening, prompting forest department personnel to swiftly capture the lioness by early Tuesday, according to Range Forest Officer GL Vaghela.
The girl's death marks the second lioness attack in the region within two weeks, raising alarms about rising wildlife-human conflicts in Jafrabad taluka.
