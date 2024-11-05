Left Menu

Blazing Inferno Engulfs Banquet Hall in Saila Khurd

A fire erupted at a banquet hall in Saila Khurd village, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit. There were no casualties reported. Firefighters from nearby areas efficiently extinguished the flames, which had rapidly consumed the entire venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:11 IST
A fire erupted at a banquet hall near Saila Khurd village on Tuesday, as reported by police officials.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident. Initial investigations indicate that an electrical short circuit might have sparked the blaze.

The fire spread swiftly, quickly consuming the entire hall before being extinguished by firefighters from Garhshankar, Kuantam Paper Mill, Saila Khurd, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

