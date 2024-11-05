Absent Leadership: Von der Leyen Skips COP29
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not participate in the upcoming COP29 climate summit. A spokesperson cited her focus on institutional duties during a transition phase within the Commission as the reason for her absence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:00 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be absent from this year's United Nations climate change summit, COP29, according to a Commission spokesperson.
The spokesperson noted that the Commission is currently experiencing a transition phase, prompting the President to prioritize her institutional responsibilities.
Von der Leyen's decision to skip the summit comes amid increased global scrutiny on climate issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement