Left Menu

Absent Leadership: Von der Leyen Skips COP29

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not participate in the upcoming COP29 climate summit. A spokesperson cited her focus on institutional duties during a transition phase within the Commission as the reason for her absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:00 IST
Absent Leadership: Von der Leyen Skips COP29
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be absent from this year's United Nations climate change summit, COP29, according to a Commission spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that the Commission is currently experiencing a transition phase, prompting the President to prioritize her institutional responsibilities.

Von der Leyen's decision to skip the summit comes amid increased global scrutiny on climate issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024