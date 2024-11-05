Left Menu

Gut Bacteria's Crucial Role in Stress and Circadian Rhythm Unveiled

A pioneering study unveils gut bacteria's critical role in stress regulation via circadian rhythms. This discovery paves the way for microbial-based treatments targeting the gut-brain axis, potentially aiding stress-related issues like anxiety and depression. The study highlights the influence of bacteria like L. reuteri on the body's stress hormones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:29 IST
Gut Bacteria's Crucial Role in Stress and Circadian Rhythm Unveiled
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

A groundbreaking study has illuminated the pivotal role that gut bacteria play in regulating stress responses through their complex interaction with the body's circadian rhythms. Conducted by University College Cork and APC Microbiome Ireland, the research suggests new possibilities for developing microbial-based treatments to combat stress-associated mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.

Published in the journal Cell Metabolism, the study highlights how the vast populations of gut microorganisms orchestrate the body's hormonal responses to stress, notable in a time-dependent manner. This insight, focusing on the relationship between gut microbiota and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis—the body's central stress response system—promises to open innovative therapeutic avenues targeting the gut-brain axis.

Significantly, the study identifies specific gut bacteria, including Lactobacillus strain Limosilactobacillus reuteri, as major influencers of circadian-regulated stress mechanisms. This groundbreaking discovery suggests potential psychobiotic interventions that could alter glucocorticoid secretion, linking the microbiota's daily oscillations to changes in stress responsiveness. Experts emphasize the importance of maintaining a healthy microbiome, especially in modern lifestyles that disrupt natural rhythms through irregular sleep and diet patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024