Hurricane Rafael Gains Strength in Caribbean

On Tuesday evening, Tropical Storm Rafael escalated into a hurricane, as confirmed by the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

At its latest position, Hurricane Rafael was situated approximately 305 miles south-southeast of Havana, Cuba. It achieved maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, reported the Miami-based forecaster.

The intensifying storm is drawing attention as meteorologists continue to track its progress and potential impact in the Caribbean region.

