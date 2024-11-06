Left Menu

Hurricane Rafael Gains Strength in Caribbean

Hurricane Rafael, initially a tropical storm, intensified into a hurricane on Tuesday evening. Located 305 miles south-southeast of Havana, Cuba, it boasted maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm's development is being closely monitored.

