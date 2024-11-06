Hurricane Rafael Gains Strength in Caribbean
Hurricane Rafael, initially a tropical storm, intensified into a hurricane on Tuesday evening. Located 305 miles south-southeast of Havana, Cuba, it boasted maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm's development is being closely monitored.
The intensifying storm is drawing attention as meteorologists continue to track its progress and potential impact in the Caribbean region.
