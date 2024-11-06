Mount Lewotobi Eruptions Prompt Mass Relocation Efforts

The Indonesian government, in response to a series of dangerous eruptions from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, has announced plans for the permanent relocation of thousands of residents. The volcano, situated on Flores Island, caused significant devastation, claiming nine lives and damaging numerous homes.

Officials indicate that permanent relocation of residents is considered a long-term mitigation strategy to prevent potential future tragedies. Authorities hope to evacuate all inhabitants residing within a seven-kilometer radius of the volatile crater.

Approximately 2,500 people have already been evacuated as part of initial efforts. While the government remains in the process of determining the total number of required relocations, measures also include constructing new housing for affected families.

