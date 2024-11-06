Left Menu

Mount Lewotobi Eruptions Prompt Mass Relocation Efforts

The Indonesian government is planning the permanent relocation of thousands of residents following deadly eruptions of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki. The volcano, located on Flores Island, erupted multiple times and remains on high alert. Plans include evacuating those within a seven-kilometer radius from the crater.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:46 IST
Mount Lewotobi Eruptions Prompt Mass Relocation Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The Indonesian government, in response to a series of dangerous eruptions from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, has announced plans for the permanent relocation of thousands of residents. The volcano, situated on Flores Island, caused significant devastation, claiming nine lives and damaging numerous homes.

Officials indicate that permanent relocation of residents is considered a long-term mitigation strategy to prevent potential future tragedies. Authorities hope to evacuate all inhabitants residing within a seven-kilometer radius of the volatile crater.

Approximately 2,500 people have already been evacuated as part of initial efforts. While the government remains in the process of determining the total number of required relocations, measures also include constructing new housing for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024