Punjab's Smog War Room: A Battle Against Pollution

In response to Lahore's alarmingly high pollution levels, the Punjab government has established a 'smog war room' to address the crisis. Officials confirmed that this initiative marks a significant step toward reducing the city's hazardous air quality.

According to a pollution index by Swiss group IQAir, Lahore has overtaken New Delhi as the most polluted city in the world, with a staggering score of 1165. To combat this, representatives from eight departments are coordinating efforts daily to manage emissions and provide public advisories.

The situation reached a critical point last week when the air quality index hit an unprecedented 1900, leading to school closures and work-from-home orders. The Punjab government is also communicating with Indian authorities, citing cross-border pollution as a contributing factor during this winter season, which exacerbates air quality issues across South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)