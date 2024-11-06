Punjab's Smog War Room: A Battle Against Pollution
Pakistan's Punjab province launched a 'smog war room' to combat severe pollution, as Lahore became the world's most polluted city according to IQAir. The initiative involves multiple departments working to manage pollution sources and daily advisories are issued. Lahore's pollution issues are also linked to cross-border factors with India.
In response to Lahore's alarmingly high pollution levels, the Punjab government has established a 'smog war room' to address the crisis. Officials confirmed that this initiative marks a significant step toward reducing the city's hazardous air quality.
According to a pollution index by Swiss group IQAir, Lahore has overtaken New Delhi as the most polluted city in the world, with a staggering score of 1165. To combat this, representatives from eight departments are coordinating efforts daily to manage emissions and provide public advisories.
The situation reached a critical point last week when the air quality index hit an unprecedented 1900, leading to school closures and work-from-home orders. The Punjab government is also communicating with Indian authorities, citing cross-border pollution as a contributing factor during this winter season, which exacerbates air quality issues across South Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
