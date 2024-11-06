Left Menu

Hurricane Rafael Poised to Slam Western Cuba

Hurricane Rafael is rapidly intensifying as it approaches western Cuba, threatening to reach major hurricane status. The storm has already caused power outages and flooding in the Cayman Islands, prompting Cuban authorities to evacuate residents, close airports, and suspend public transportation in preparation for its arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:29 IST
Hurricane Rafael Poised to Slam Western Cuba
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hurricane Rafael is strengthening as it heads towards western Cuba, with the National Hurricane Center warning it may reach major hurricane intensity before striking the island on Wednesday.

As of early Wednesday, Rafael was about 195 miles southeast of Havana, with winds up to 90 mph, after already causing power outages and flooding in the Cayman Islands. Cuba is evacuating low-lying areas and has closed airports across the western region.

The storm comes as Cuba grapples with a national electric grid collapse and ongoing shortages of essential resources, further challenging its ability to withstand Rafael's impact. Forecasters are uncertain about the storm's trajectory, though it could head towards the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024