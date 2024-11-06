Hurricane Rafael Poised to Slam Western Cuba

Hurricane Rafael is strengthening as it heads towards western Cuba, with the National Hurricane Center warning it may reach major hurricane intensity before striking the island on Wednesday.

As of early Wednesday, Rafael was about 195 miles southeast of Havana, with winds up to 90 mph, after already causing power outages and flooding in the Cayman Islands. Cuba is evacuating low-lying areas and has closed airports across the western region.

The storm comes as Cuba grapples with a national electric grid collapse and ongoing shortages of essential resources, further challenging its ability to withstand Rafael's impact. Forecasters are uncertain about the storm's trajectory, though it could head towards the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

