Hurricane Rafael Poses Grave Threat to Cuba as it Gathers Strength

Hurricane Rafael, now a Category 2 storm, is poised to grow stronger as it moves north toward western Cuba, with forecasters expecting it to reach Category 3 status. The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm poses significant threats, bringing with it sustained winds of 110 mph as it nears Cuba's southern shore.

The NHC predicts that Rafael will make landfall in western Cuba on Wednesday with potential for severe damage, compelling the government to evacuate residents from vulnerable areas. As the hurricane approaches, Cuba has closed its western airports and halted public transportation in Havana, also prompting schools to shut down.

After causing power outages in the Cayman Islands, the hurricane is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding to Cuba. The country, already reeling from a recent nationwide blackout, braces for Rafael's impact, which could further strain its scarce resources and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)