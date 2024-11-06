Steel Plant Mishap in Maharashtra: 18 Injured in Slag Cooling Accident
An incident at a steel plant in Wardha district, Maharashtra, has left 18 workers injured. The accident occurred during the cooling process of slag in the furnace area of Evonith Steel Plant. Most workers suffered burn injuries and were hospitalized, with three sent to Nagpur for further treatment.
In a disturbing incident that underscores industrial safety concerns, 18 workers were injured at a steel plant in Maharashtra's Wardha district. The mishap occurred at the Evonith Steel Plant during the cooling process of metal by-product slag, say police.
The accident took place around 7 PM in the furnace zone, when workers were exposed to the hazardous by-product, a mix of metal oxide and silicon dioxide. Many suffered burn injuries and were immediately rushed to nearby medical facilities.
Three critically injured workers have been transferred to a hospital in Nagpur, 76 km from the site, to receive advanced medical attention. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.
