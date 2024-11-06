Steel Plant Mishap in Maharashtra: 18 Injured in Slag Cooling Accident

In a disturbing incident that underscores industrial safety concerns, 18 workers were injured at a steel plant in Maharashtra's Wardha district. The mishap occurred at the Evonith Steel Plant during the cooling process of metal by-product slag, say police.

The accident took place around 7 PM in the furnace zone, when workers were exposed to the hazardous by-product, a mix of metal oxide and silicon dioxide. Many suffered burn injuries and were immediately rushed to nearby medical facilities.

Three critically injured workers have been transferred to a hospital in Nagpur, 76 km from the site, to receive advanced medical attention. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)