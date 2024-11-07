Left Menu

Amazon's Decline in Deforestation Sparks Hope Amid Controversy

Forest loss in Brazil's Amazon decreased by 30.6%, reaching a nine-year low, while the Cerrado saw a 25.7% reduction. Despite this, President Lula's government faces criticism for projects potentially harmful to the region. The Amazon retains crucial environmental significance, storing carbon dioxide and housing immense biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aguaclara | Updated: 07-11-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 08:22 IST
Brazil's Amazon has seen a remarkable 30.6% reduction in deforestation, reaching its lowest levels in nearly a decade, according to the latest official data. This development marks a significant departure from former President Jair Bolsonaro's administration, which favored agribusiness at the expense of forest protection.

While the vast Amazon showed improvement, the Cerrado, Brazil's biodiverse savannah, also experienced a notable decrease in destruction, dropping by 25.7%. However, environmental concerns persist under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's leadership, as his government supports projects like a highway through old-growth areas and oil drilling near the Amazon River's mouth, which critics argue could undermine recent gains.

The Amazon's significance on a global scale is immense, containing about two-thirds of the world's largest rainforest and storing vital carbon dioxide levels that mitigate climate change. With COP30 climate talks approaching, there is a growing anxiety over the potential rise in deforestation rates next year.

