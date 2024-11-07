CPCB Challenges Lancet Study on Indian City Mortality Rates

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has expressed skepticism towards a Lancet study that links high air pollution levels to mortality in 10 major Indian cities. The study alleged that poor air quality has significantly impacted death rates in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The CPCB criticized the study's methodology, noting that it relied on satellite data and modeling techniques, which may not accurately reflect local conditions. The board also contended that attributing deaths solely to pollution is misleading, given the absence of cause-specific mortality data.

The report emphasized that while air pollution affects health, other factors such as socio-economic status and medical history play crucial roles. The CPCB highlighted the National Clean Air Programme's efforts to reduce air pollution and noted improvements in several cities as a result.

