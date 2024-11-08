World's First Tilted LED Dome Planetarium to Illuminate Karnataka's Science Outreach
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress of world's first 'Tilted LED dome' planetarium in Karnataka. With a budget of Rs 91 crore, the high-tech COSMOS facility aims to enhance cosmology education and research. It expects completion in 10 months, benefiting students and science enthusiasts.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conducted a review on Friday of the innovative planetarium project underway in Karnataka. Supported by her MPLADS funds, this first-of-its-kind 'Tilted LED dome' planetarium is slated to transform science education and outreach.
The COSMOS high-tech planetarium features a state-of-the-art 15-metre LED dome with 8K resolution, marking it as the world's first of its kind. The finance ministry announced the project's progress in a public statement.
The project, budgeted at Rs 91 crore, involves collaboration between the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and the University of Mysore. Once completed in the next 10 months, it will serve over 200 educational institutions and engage in extensive public outreach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
