Left Menu

World's First Tilted LED Dome Planetarium to Illuminate Karnataka's Science Outreach

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress of world's first 'Tilted LED dome' planetarium in Karnataka. With a budget of Rs 91 crore, the high-tech COSMOS facility aims to enhance cosmology education and research. It expects completion in 10 months, benefiting students and science enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:06 IST
World's First Tilted LED Dome Planetarium to Illuminate Karnataka's Science Outreach

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conducted a review on Friday of the innovative planetarium project underway in Karnataka. Supported by her MPLADS funds, this first-of-its-kind 'Tilted LED dome' planetarium is slated to transform science education and outreach.

The COSMOS high-tech planetarium features a state-of-the-art 15-metre LED dome with 8K resolution, marking it as the world's first of its kind. The finance ministry announced the project's progress in a public statement.

The project, budgeted at Rs 91 crore, involves collaboration between the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and the University of Mysore. Once completed in the next 10 months, it will serve over 200 educational institutions and engage in extensive public outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024