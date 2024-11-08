World's First Tilted LED Dome Planetarium to Illuminate Karnataka's Science Outreach

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conducted a review on Friday of the innovative planetarium project underway in Karnataka. Supported by her MPLADS funds, this first-of-its-kind 'Tilted LED dome' planetarium is slated to transform science education and outreach.

The COSMOS high-tech planetarium features a state-of-the-art 15-metre LED dome with 8K resolution, marking it as the world's first of its kind. The finance ministry announced the project's progress in a public statement.

The project, budgeted at Rs 91 crore, involves collaboration between the Indian Institute of Astrophysics and the University of Mysore. Once completed in the next 10 months, it will serve over 200 educational institutions and engage in extensive public outreach.

