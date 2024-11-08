Left Menu

Delhi Deploys Drones to Combat Air Pollution

The Delhi government recently tested drone-based mist spraying at Anand Vihar to tackle rising air pollution in hotspot areas. Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighted the need for innovative solutions, given the higher pollution levels at these locations. The drone pilot is part of a comprehensive Winter Action Plan against pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:13 IST
Delhi Deploys Drones to Combat Air Pollution
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has initiated drone-based mist spraying at Anand Vihar, a critical pollution hotspot, to mitigate rising air pollution in the capital. This innovative approach was observed during a demonstration led by Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Rai acknowledged that pollution levels across 13 hotspots exceed the capital's average AQI. This pilot project aims to explore the efficacy of drone technology for reaching areas inaccessible to traditional anti-smog guns. A report will be submitted for further evaluation.

The initiative is part of a broader Winter Action Plan, unveiled on September 25, focusing on innovative technologies to manage winter pollution. If successful, the pilot could lead to an expanded use of drones in the fight against pollution city-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024