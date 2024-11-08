Delhi Deploys Drones to Combat Air Pollution
The Delhi government recently tested drone-based mist spraying at Anand Vihar to tackle rising air pollution in hotspot areas. Environment Minister Gopal Rai highlighted the need for innovative solutions, given the higher pollution levels at these locations. The drone pilot is part of a comprehensive Winter Action Plan against pollution.
The Delhi government has initiated drone-based mist spraying at Anand Vihar, a critical pollution hotspot, to mitigate rising air pollution in the capital. This innovative approach was observed during a demonstration led by Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
Rai acknowledged that pollution levels across 13 hotspots exceed the capital's average AQI. This pilot project aims to explore the efficacy of drone technology for reaching areas inaccessible to traditional anti-smog guns. A report will be submitted for further evaluation.
The initiative is part of a broader Winter Action Plan, unveiled on September 25, focusing on innovative technologies to manage winter pollution. If successful, the pilot could lead to an expanded use of drones in the fight against pollution city-wide.
