Left Menu

Tragic Death of Russian Journalist Amid Ukrainian Conflict

A Russian journalist, Nikita Goldin, succumbed to injuries from a Ukrainian artillery strike in Luhansk. Goldin, affiliated with Zvezda Television, was attacked alongside other journalists. Accusations were made against Ukraine for targeting them. The region, mostly under Russian control, remains central in the broader conflict over Donbas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 06:15 IST
Tragic Death of Russian Journalist Amid Ukrainian Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian journalist who sustained injuries from a Ukrainian artillery attack last month has died, sources confirmed on Thursday. Nikita Goldin, employed by the military's Zvezda Television network, was among those targeted in the Luhansk region, a Moscow-controlled area in northeastern Ukraine, on March 24.

The strike claimed the lives of six individuals, including two additional journalists and their driver. Goldin, who contributed to the military daily Krasnaya Zvezda, was hospitalized in Moscow following the attack but ultimately succumbed to his injuries nearly a month later.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has levied accusations against Ukraine for allegedly targeting journalists in the assault. The Committee to Protect Journalists has documented at least 15 media personnel deaths since Russia's expansive invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. The Luhansk region, now largely under Russian control, remains a focal point in Moscow's campaign to dominate the heavily industrialized eastern Donbas region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025