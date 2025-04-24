Tragic Death of Russian Journalist Amid Ukrainian Conflict

A Russian journalist who sustained injuries from a Ukrainian artillery attack last month has died, sources confirmed on Thursday. Nikita Goldin, employed by the military's Zvezda Television network, was among those targeted in the Luhansk region, a Moscow-controlled area in northeastern Ukraine, on March 24.

The strike claimed the lives of six individuals, including two additional journalists and their driver. Goldin, who contributed to the military daily Krasnaya Zvezda, was hospitalized in Moscow following the attack but ultimately succumbed to his injuries nearly a month later.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has levied accusations against Ukraine for allegedly targeting journalists in the assault. The Committee to Protect Journalists has documented at least 15 media personnel deaths since Russia's expansive invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. The Luhansk region, now largely under Russian control, remains a focal point in Moscow's campaign to dominate the heavily industrialized eastern Donbas region.

(With inputs from agencies.)