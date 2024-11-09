Left Menu

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Eruption: Danger Zone Expanded as Ash Clouds Loom

Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano on Flores, Indonesia, continues to erupt, spewing ash clouds and causing widespread damage. The danger zone has been expanded, and thousands have been evacuated. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, with plans for relocation and aid distribution underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maumere | Updated: 09-11-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 08:54 IST
Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Eruption: Danger Zone Expanded as Ash Clouds Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a dramatic escalation of volcanic activity, Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on the remote island of Flores has erupted once again, sending towering columns of ash into the sky. The eruption follows a devastating event earlier in the week, resulting in nine fatalities and numerous injuries.

Authorities have increased the volcano's alert status to the highest level, extending the danger zone to an 8-kilometer radius. Friday's eruption saw ash columns reaching a height of 10 kilometers, with volcanic debris spreading across the region, damaging infrastructure, including schools and homes.

Efforts are underway to evacuate approximately 16,000 residents, as over 10,000 people have already sought shelter in makeshift camps. The government plans to relocate affected families within six months, offering compensation until they are rehoused. The seismic activity has also led to the closure of airports, disrupting regional travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024