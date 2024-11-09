Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Eruption: Danger Zone Expanded as Ash Clouds Loom

In a dramatic escalation of volcanic activity, Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on the remote island of Flores has erupted once again, sending towering columns of ash into the sky. The eruption follows a devastating event earlier in the week, resulting in nine fatalities and numerous injuries.

Authorities have increased the volcano's alert status to the highest level, extending the danger zone to an 8-kilometer radius. Friday's eruption saw ash columns reaching a height of 10 kilometers, with volcanic debris spreading across the region, damaging infrastructure, including schools and homes.

Efforts are underway to evacuate approximately 16,000 residents, as over 10,000 people have already sought shelter in makeshift camps. The government plans to relocate affected families within six months, offering compensation until they are rehoused. The seismic activity has also led to the closure of airports, disrupting regional travel.

