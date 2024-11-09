Reviving Relics: The Medical Resurgence of Leeches
Medicinal leeches, once common in the UK, have seen a resurgence, with London's zoo successfully breeding them in captivity for the first time. Despite past exploitation, their role in modern medicine, particularly in surgery, has rekindled interest. Their recent breeding offers hope for conservation and medical use.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The once widespread medicinal leech, Hirudo medicinalis, is making a comeback. This year, London's zoo successfully bred these creatures in captivity for the first time, marking a milestone in conservation efforts. The species, now rare due to habitat destruction and historic over-collection, was driven to extinction in Ireland by the 19th century.
The leech's resurgence is tied to its continued medical relevance. While their use became notorious in the 19th century for indiscriminate bloodletting, the discovery of hirudin in leech saliva in 1884 highlighted their true worth. Modern surgeons employ leeches to prevent blood clots during surgeries, like reattaching severed fingers.
Interest in leeches rose again from the 1960s as over 100 beneficial substances were found in their saliva. These findings have established leeches firmly in plastic surgery circles, particularly in complex tissue reconstructions. The hatching of 40 baby leeches at London's zoo could reinvigorate dwindling wild populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal CM Slams BJP, Commits to Youth Employment and Environmental Conservation
Bibhab Kumar Talukdar: A Beacon of Conservation Leadership
Nature's Resurgence: Post-Conflict Discoveries Ignite Biodiversity
COP16: A Crossroads for Global Biodiversity Conservation
India Rank on Nature Conservation Index Sparks Political Debate