Reviving Relics: The Medical Resurgence of Leeches

The once widespread medicinal leech, Hirudo medicinalis, is making a comeback. This year, London's zoo successfully bred these creatures in captivity for the first time, marking a milestone in conservation efforts. The species, now rare due to habitat destruction and historic over-collection, was driven to extinction in Ireland by the 19th century.

The leech's resurgence is tied to its continued medical relevance. While their use became notorious in the 19th century for indiscriminate bloodletting, the discovery of hirudin in leech saliva in 1884 highlighted their true worth. Modern surgeons employ leeches to prevent blood clots during surgeries, like reattaching severed fingers.

Interest in leeches rose again from the 1960s as over 100 beneficial substances were found in their saliva. These findings have established leeches firmly in plastic surgery circles, particularly in complex tissue reconstructions. The hatching of 40 baby leeches at London's zoo could reinvigorate dwindling wild populations.

