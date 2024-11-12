Left Menu

Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Hits 'Severe' Mark

Delhi experienced a warm Tuesday morning with minimum temperatures at 17.9°C, yet air quality deteriorated to a 'very poor' state. The Air Quality Index reached 355 at 9 am, with several areas recording 'severe' levels. The weather office predicts a maximum temperature of 33°C.

Updated: 12-11-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:12 IST
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Anand Vihar area dips into the 'Severe' category (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi faced a warm start to Tuesday, with morning temperatures recorded at 17.9 degrees Celsius. However, the city's air quality remained a critical concern, falling into the 'very poor' category.

At 9 am, the Air Quality Index hit 355. Contributing to the alarming figures, five locations, including Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri, registered air quality in the 'severe' range, exceeding AQI levels of 400.

According to the AQI scale, ratings from 0-50 denote 'good' air quality, while 401-500 is considered 'severe.' Humidity levels were notably high at 96 percent in the morning, as weather experts forecasted temperatures to rise to 33 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

