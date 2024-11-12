Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Hits 'Severe' Mark

Delhi faced a warm start to Tuesday, with morning temperatures recorded at 17.9 degrees Celsius. However, the city's air quality remained a critical concern, falling into the 'very poor' category.

At 9 am, the Air Quality Index hit 355. Contributing to the alarming figures, five locations, including Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri, registered air quality in the 'severe' range, exceeding AQI levels of 400.

According to the AQI scale, ratings from 0-50 denote 'good' air quality, while 401-500 is considered 'severe.' Humidity levels were notably high at 96 percent in the morning, as weather experts forecasted temperatures to rise to 33 degrees Celsius.

