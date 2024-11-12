Left Menu

Breakthrough Patent for Canine Cardiac Health Treatment in Japan

Scarecrow Incorporated in Tokyo has obtained the first patent worldwide for Pinfenon (S) (R), a supplement targeting cardiac disorders in dogs. The drug lowers atrial natriuretic peptide levels, crucial for treating mitral regurgitation in small dogs. The clinical study showed significant improvement in dog's cardiac health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Scarecrow Incorporated, a Tokyo-based company, has achieved a milestone by securing the world's first patent for Pinfenon (S) (R), an innovative treatment and prophylactic drug aimed at reducing cardiac disorder markers in dogs. This groundbreaking supplement, originating in Japan, targets the atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP), which is critical in assessing canine cardiac health.

Mitral regurgitation, a common cardiac issue among small dogs, often leads to heart valve disease. ANP serves as a biomarker for the severity of this condition, and lowering its levels is pivotal in providing cardiac relief. The effectiveness of Pinfenon (S) (R) has been demonstrated through a comprehensive clinical study involving 27 dogs across Japan. Notably, participants showcased significant improvements in breathing difficulties and cardiac health metrics after a 30-day regimen.

Pinfenon (S) (R) derives its potency from extracts of French maritime pine bark, its primary ingredient known for high physiological activity. Complemented by supportive extracts like fermented sesame and yeast, this natural composition promotes heart health in vulnerable canine breeds. The patent encompasses both the treatment and manufacturing methodologies, paving the way for broader international applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

