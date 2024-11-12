Left Menu

COP29: Urgent Call for Climate Finance at Crucial Summit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged nations at COP29 to finance climate actions, warning of limited time to prevent catastrophic global warming. As the summit opened, disputes over priorities marred progress, yet focus remains on securing $1 trillion for developing countries to combat climate impacts worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:50 IST
Antonio Guterres

At the COP29 summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a stark warning, urging global leaders to finance climate initiatives urgently. He emphasized the critical need to curb the devastating effects of climate change, highlighting the limited time available to prevent irreversible warming of the planet.

The summit, attended by nearly 200 nations in Baku, is focused on mobilizing substantial financial resources for a global green transition. However, key leaders are absent, dampening momentum. Guterres reprimanded nations for their insufficient commitment to climate finance, stating the consequences will be severe without immediate action.

As the hottest year on record unfolds, urgent measures are becoming increasingly essential. Amid procedural disputes, the summit aims to establish a global agreement for up to $1 trillion annually in climate finance for developing countries. The pressing need to slash emissions becomes ever more apparent as climate impacts threaten to destabilize economies worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

