Mumbai's Water Revolution: Pioneering STP Technology Transforming Urban Landscapes

Mumbai's sewage treatment capabilities are setting new records with Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions at the forefront of this transformation. Their advanced membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology is powering some of the largest sewage treatment plants, improving water accessibility and conserving land in urban areas.

Flagship projects include a 500 MLD STP in Worli and a 360 MLD plant in Bandra, both employing Veolia's groundbreaking ZeeWeed technology. This technology is crucial in ensuring high-quality treated water for indirect potable use, benefiting thousands of households and preserving Mumbai's limited resources.

With plans to expand their innovative solutions to larger water bodies and urban centers throughout South Asia, Veolia is committed to sustainable development goals. Their efforts underline the importance of ecological transformation in tackling urban water and resource challenges, making a palpable impact on Mumbai's landscape.

