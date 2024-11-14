Unveiling Evolution, Innovation, and Conservation in Science

A recent set of scientific findings has captured the curiosity of the global community.

A singular discovery of a fossilized bird skull in Brazil is shedding new light on the evolution of avian brains. The fossil, belonging to Navaornis hestiae, is so well maintained that experts could reconstruct its brain and inner-ear anatomy, offering insights into bird evolution from dinosaurs in the Cretaceous period.

In technology, a 'morphing' wheel invention out of South Korea is set to transform mobility, offering unprecedented adaptability for wheelchairs and delivery vehicles navigating urban obstacles like curbs and stairs.

Alarmingly, new research highlights a dramatic reduction in African elephant populations due to a variety of factors. This comprehensive study reviews data from several decades, revealing a stark decline in elephant numbers across many African regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)