Delhi's Affordable Housing Boom: DDA's Phase II Success

The Delhi Development Authority has launched Phase II of its 2024 Sasta Ghar housing scheme, offering over 2,600 affordable flats. Locations include Narela, Rohini, Manglapuri, Siraspur, and Loknayakpuram. The scheme saw rapid sales, with over 600 flats sold in the first few hours, highlighting a strong demand for affordable housing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has once again made headlines by introducing Phase II of its 2024 Sasta Ghar housing initiative, targeting potential homeowners with over 2,600 affordable flats.

Key areas like Narela, Rohini, Manglapuri, Siraspur, and Loknayakpuram are part of the scheme. Early reports indicate significant interest, with 600 flats snapped up swiftly, according to the DDA's official statement.

Manglapuri witnessed a complete sell-out of its 191 EWS flats within hours, reaffirming the initiative as a pivotal effort in meeting the surging demand for affordable housing in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

