Mali's Struggle: Planting Hope Against the Encroaching Sahara

In Mali, Aida M'bo is leading efforts to combat deforestation, exacerbated by the population's reliance on firewood. The Great Green Wall initiative aims to plant trees across Africa to prevent desert expansion, but challenges remain due to climate change and financial constraints. Activists emphasize the need to prioritize forests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:22 IST
  • Mali

In the face of growing environmental challenges, former environment minister Aida M'bo dedicates her energy to reforesting Mali. Despite the efforts, many admit they are losing the battle against deforestation.

The arid lands of Mali, a critical part of the West African Sahel region, continue to suffer under excessive wood-cutting. This practice has become a necessary means of survival for rural communities that cannot afford alternative cooking methods.

Initiatives like the Great Green Wall aim to combat desertification, but significant financial and environmental obstacles persist. As climate change threatens to exacerbate these issues, experts call for a renewed focus on forest conservation and expansion to mitigate its impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

