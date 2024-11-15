COP Climate Summit Calls for Urgent Overhaul Amid Global Tensions

Amid the ongoing chaos at the United Nations COP climate talks, a group of former leaders and climate experts have declared the summit's current framework as ineffective and in need of urgent reform.

The fractious gathering in Baku, Azerbaijan, with nearly 200 countries has seen little progress as delegates face an uphill battle in setting an agenda. A predominant concern is financial aid for developing countries to tackle climate change. The process is further complicated by geopolitical tensions, including fears regarding the United States' climate commitments under a Trump presidency, and the Argentinian delegation's withdrawal.

A critical open letter signed by over 20 climate authorities, including Christiana Figueres and Ban Ki-moon, insists that while COP has achieved significant milestones, its structure needs a radical shift from negotiation to implementing actionable measures. These sentiments echo the urgent calls for reform from world leaders like Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley at the summit. In contrast, COP29's Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev defends the process, highlighting its past successes yet acknowledging the current pressures.

