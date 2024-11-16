Punjab Fights Smog Hazard with Artificial Rain Experiment

In a bid to combat hazardous levels of smog, the Punjab government in Pakistan declared a "health crisis" and conducted artificial rain experiments across multiple cities. The measures come as millions suffer from respiratory and other health issues due to toxic air pollution.

Artificial rain, previously tested successfully last year, was deployed in cities like Jhelum and Gujar Khan, resulting in immediate rainfall, according to a statement from the government. The initiative aims to alleviate the dense smog engulfing Punjab, especially affecting Lahore and Multan.

With hospitalizations rising, the provincial health department reported two million cases of respiratory diseases last month. Despite the implementation of stringent measures, the government acknowledged that the ongoing smog demands a long-term mitigation plan to safeguard public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)