Left Menu

Punjab Fights Smog Hazard with Artificial Rain Experiment

The Punjab government in Pakistan has declared smog a health crisis, deploying artificial rain to tackle hazardous air pollution in several cities. As respiratory illnesses surge, officials have imposed a health emergency and are pursuing a smog mitigation plan despite measures proving insufficient so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 16-11-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 00:06 IST
Punjab Fights Smog Hazard with Artificial Rain Experiment
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to combat hazardous levels of smog, the Punjab government in Pakistan declared a "health crisis" and conducted artificial rain experiments across multiple cities. The measures come as millions suffer from respiratory and other health issues due to toxic air pollution.

Artificial rain, previously tested successfully last year, was deployed in cities like Jhelum and Gujar Khan, resulting in immediate rainfall, according to a statement from the government. The initiative aims to alleviate the dense smog engulfing Punjab, especially affecting Lahore and Multan.

With hospitalizations rising, the provincial health department reported two million cases of respiratory diseases last month. Despite the implementation of stringent measures, the government acknowledged that the ongoing smog demands a long-term mitigation plan to safeguard public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024