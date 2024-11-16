Left Menu

Tragic Inferno in Ahmedabad: Fatal Fire in High-Rise Building

A fire erupted in a residential building in Ahmedabad, leading to the death of a 65-year-old woman and hospitalizing 22 others. The blaze started on the 8th floor of the Iskon Platina building and spread to the 21st floor. Over 200 residents were evacuated as firefighters battled the flames.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-11-2024 08:31 IST
A tragic fire broke out in a residential high-rise in Ahmedabad's Bopal locality, resulting in the death of a 65-year-old woman and injuries to 22 others. The incident occurred late on Friday night, spreading quickly from the 8th to the 21st floor, according to local police reports.

Authorities evacuated more than 200 residents from the Iskon Platina building as emergency services, including a dozen fire tenders, responded to the blaze. The firefighting operation lasted several hours, eventually concluding in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Initial investigations suggest a short-circuit in the electric duct may have triggered the fire, though officials continue to determine the exact cause. The deceased has been identified as Milaben Shah, who succumbed to her injuries despite prompt medical attention.

