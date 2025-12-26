Bomb Scare in Chandigarh Court: Swift Evacuation and Inspection Ensures Safety

The district court complex in Chandigarh Sector 43 was thrown into chaos on Friday following a bomb threat, officials reported. Prompt action led to the evacuation of the premises as Sub Inspector Asha Devi oversaw the operation.

The Dog Squad and Bomb Disposal Squad were rapidly deployed to thoroughly inspect the area. Senior officers remained on site throughout the process to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that no stone was left unturned.

Despite the alarm, no suspicious items were discovered after the extensive search. The authorities continue their investigation as further updates are eagerly awaited to close the incident effectively. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)