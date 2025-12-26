Left Menu

Bomb Scare in Chandigarh Court: Swift Evacuation and Inspection Ensures Safety

A bomb threat at Chandigarh's district court complex prompted an immediate evacuation and rigorous search by the Dog Squad and Bomb Disposal Squad. No suspicious objects were found. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure public safety in light of this incident. Further updates are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:44 IST
Chandigarh Sector 43 district court complex (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The district court complex in Chandigarh Sector 43 was thrown into chaos on Friday following a bomb threat, officials reported. Prompt action led to the evacuation of the premises as Sub Inspector Asha Devi oversaw the operation.

The Dog Squad and Bomb Disposal Squad were rapidly deployed to thoroughly inspect the area. Senior officers remained on site throughout the process to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that no stone was left unturned.

Despite the alarm, no suspicious items were discovered after the extensive search. The authorities continue their investigation as further updates are eagerly awaited to close the incident effectively. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

