Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

A powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off Taiwan's northeast coast late Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake's epicenter was situated 32 kilometers from the coastal town of Yilan, and tremors were felt across the island, including the capital, Taipei, where buildings trembled under the shock.

Residents experienced intense shaking, with one Yilan County resident describing the sensation of a building shaking both vertically and horizontally. 'It kept on shaking for a while. Then I ran out, but most people did not run out. I was scared,' the resident said.

Despite the intensity, there were no immediate reports of widespread damage or casualties. Television footage showed minor disturbances such as swaying TVs, and supermarket shelves displacing products. President William Lai Ching-te advised residents to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks.