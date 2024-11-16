Left Menu

Unveiling the Moon's Fiery Past with Chang'e-6

The Chang'e-6 spacecraft from China has provided crucial insights into the moon's volcanism by retrieving samples from its far side. These samples, containing volcanic rock fragments, reveal evidence of a long history of volcanic activity, significantly enhancing our understanding of the moon's geological evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:28 IST
Unveiling the Moon's Fiery Past with Chang'e-6
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese spacecraft Chang'e-6 has broken new ground by retrieving surface samples from the moon's far side, offering a fresh perspective on lunar volcanism.

This significant discovery was reported on Friday, revealing volcanic rock fragments dating to 4.2 billion and 2.8 billion years ago.

The findings elucidate a prolonged period of volcanism on the moon's far side, deepening our understanding of its dynamic geological past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024