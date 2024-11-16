Unveiling the Moon's Fiery Past with Chang'e-6
The Chang'e-6 spacecraft from China has provided crucial insights into the moon's volcanism by retrieving samples from its far side. These samples, containing volcanic rock fragments, reveal evidence of a long history of volcanic activity, significantly enhancing our understanding of the moon's geological evolution.
The Chinese spacecraft Chang'e-6 has broken new ground by retrieving surface samples from the moon's far side, offering a fresh perspective on lunar volcanism.
This significant discovery was reported on Friday, revealing volcanic rock fragments dating to 4.2 billion and 2.8 billion years ago.
The findings elucidate a prolonged period of volcanism on the moon's far side, deepening our understanding of its dynamic geological past.
