Unveiling the Moon's Fiery Past with Chang'e-6

The Chinese spacecraft Chang'e-6 has broken new ground by retrieving surface samples from the moon's far side, offering a fresh perspective on lunar volcanism.

This significant discovery was reported on Friday, revealing volcanic rock fragments dating to 4.2 billion and 2.8 billion years ago.

The findings elucidate a prolonged period of volcanism on the moon's far side, deepening our understanding of its dynamic geological past.

(With inputs from agencies.)