Unveiling Lunar Secrets: Ancient Moon Volcanism Discovered

China's Chang'e-6 robotic spacecraft has made a groundbreaking achievement by collecting surface samples from the moon's far side, an unexplored region that permanently faces away from Earth.

Researchers revealed that the samples contain basalt rock fragments, dated back to 4.2 billion and 2.8 billion years ago, offering the oldest evidence yet of lunar volcanic activity.

This discovery suggests a prolonged volcanic period, lasting at least 1.4 billion years, reshaping our understanding of the moon's geological history and its once-vibrant activity.

