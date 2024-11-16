Left Menu

Unveiling Lunar Secrets: Ancient Moon Volcanism Discovered

China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft retrieved surface samples from the moon's far side, revealing new data on ancient lunar volcanism. The samples included fragments of basalt rock, indicating volcanic activity spanning 1.4 billion years. This sheds light on the moon's dynamic past, altering its geological timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:28 IST
Unveiling Lunar Secrets: Ancient Moon Volcanism Discovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Chang'e-6 robotic spacecraft has made a groundbreaking achievement by collecting surface samples from the moon's far side, an unexplored region that permanently faces away from Earth.

Researchers revealed that the samples contain basalt rock fragments, dated back to 4.2 billion and 2.8 billion years ago, offering the oldest evidence yet of lunar volcanic activity.

This discovery suggests a prolonged volcanic period, lasting at least 1.4 billion years, reshaping our understanding of the moon's geological history and its once-vibrant activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024