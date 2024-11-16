Unveiling Lunar Secrets: Ancient Moon Volcanism Discovered
China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft retrieved surface samples from the moon's far side, revealing new data on ancient lunar volcanism. The samples included fragments of basalt rock, indicating volcanic activity spanning 1.4 billion years. This sheds light on the moon's dynamic past, altering its geological timeline.
China's Chang'e-6 robotic spacecraft has made a groundbreaking achievement by collecting surface samples from the moon's far side, an unexplored region that permanently faces away from Earth.
Researchers revealed that the samples contain basalt rock fragments, dated back to 4.2 billion and 2.8 billion years ago, offering the oldest evidence yet of lunar volcanic activity.
This discovery suggests a prolonged volcanic period, lasting at least 1.4 billion years, reshaping our understanding of the moon's geological history and its once-vibrant activity.
