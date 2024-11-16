Left Menu

Delhi Struggles Amidst Alarming Air Quality

Delhi's air quality entered the 'severe' category, leading to stringent measures under the Graded Response Action Plan. Penalties exceeded Rs 5.85 crore due to violations, including the use of unauthorized vehicles. Intensified monitoring is underway, especially affecting schools and old age homes, amidst contributing factors like stubble burning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:15 IST
Delhi's air quality deteriorated to 'severe' levels over the weekend, prompting authorities to implement strict measures, including penalties topping Rs 5.85 crore on the first day of enhanced anti-pollution efforts under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The city's 24-hour Air Quality Index reached 417 on Saturday, marking the highest in the nation. Friday's level was 396, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, which categorizes 'severe' air as hazardous to both healthy and vulnerable individuals.

To enforce compliance, Delhi Traffic Police issued 550 challans within 24 hours of implementing vehicle restrictions. Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused neighboring states of exacerbating pollution by dispatching banned diesel buses. Amid these challenges, old age homes and schools are adopting protective measures to shield susceptible groups from the city's toxic air.

