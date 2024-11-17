COP29: Digital tech and AI can boost climate action, but curbing the sector’s emissions is key

Leaders in technology and the environment at COP29 in Baku endorsed on Saturday a declaration pledging to use digital technologies to accelerate climate action while reducing the carbon and pollution footprints of tech manufacturing and tackling the growing problem of e-waste.

On the first-ever ‘Digitalisation Day’ for a UN climate conference, the COP29 Declaration on Green Digital Action received endorsements from more than 1,000 governments, companies, civil society organizations, international and regional organizations, and other stakeholders.​

Pluses and minuses

According to the UN International Telecommunications Union (ITU), which organized today’s digital focused events at COP29, digital technologies can be key tools to accelerate achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as they play a key role for climate monitoring, early warning systems, and overall climate adaptation and mitigation.

Indeed, such technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data can play a central role in optimizing energy consumption of our digital world. For example, by harnessing AI algorithms, data centers can optimize energy efficiency, streamline operations, and reduce their carbon footprint, ITU says.

However, as the use of digital products and services grows, so does the amount of energy and water used, and e-waste produced.

Growing levels of digitization demand more energy, which raises greenhouse gas emissions. AI programmes need servers that run around the clock. These servers and the data centres that house them use a lot of electricity. In addition, even more energy is required to cool the data centers.

These and other issues were debated at a high-level COP29 roundtable on digitization for climate action.

Unlocking digital technology for climate action ​

The COP29 Declaration on Green Digital Action recognises the importance of digital technologies in mitigating and adapting to climate change. The objectives in the declaration underscore how digital innovations can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide life-saving tools to inform and warn communities.

“This milestone moment for Green Digital Action at COP29 should propel us forward with the shared belief that we can and must reduce the environmental footprint of digital technologies while leveraging their undeniable potential to tackle the climate crisis,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

“Let's keep building our green digital momentum all the way to COP30, and with it, a more sustainable digital future for generations to come,” she said.

