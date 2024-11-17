Left Menu

G20 Faces Pressure to Lead on Climate Finance Amid Global Summit Tensions

Diplomatic tensions surrounding global warming will dominate discussions at the G20 summit in Brazil. Leaders aim to find solutions to a deadlock at U.N. talks in Azerbaijan over climate finance, with wealthy countries expected to shoulder significant financial responsibility to address climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:32 IST
G20 Faces Pressure to Lead on Climate Finance Amid Global Summit Tensions

Diplomatic tensions over global warming will dominate discussions at the G20 summit in Brazil, where global leaders are expected to address a deadlock at U.N. talks in Azerbaijan over climate finance. Hopes rest on the world's major economies to unlock funds desperately needed for climate solutions.

The summit will see heads of state grappling with issues from poverty and hunger to reforming global institutions. However, the focus will be on climate action, as G20 countries are significant contributors to multilateral development banks that steer climate finance and major greenhouse gas emitters.

The challenge is amplified by the imminent return of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who plans to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris accord and roll back other climate policies. Meanwhile, developing nations are urging rich countries to increase their financial commitments to fulfill climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024