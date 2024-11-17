G20 Faces Pressure to Lead on Climate Finance Amid Global Summit Tensions

Diplomatic tensions over global warming will dominate discussions at the G20 summit in Brazil, where global leaders are expected to address a deadlock at U.N. talks in Azerbaijan over climate finance. Hopes rest on the world's major economies to unlock funds desperately needed for climate solutions.

The summit will see heads of state grappling with issues from poverty and hunger to reforming global institutions. However, the focus will be on climate action, as G20 countries are significant contributors to multilateral development banks that steer climate finance and major greenhouse gas emitters.

The challenge is amplified by the imminent return of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who plans to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris accord and roll back other climate policies. Meanwhile, developing nations are urging rich countries to increase their financial commitments to fulfill climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)